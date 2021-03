The San Jose Sharks take a season-best three-game winning streak to Las Vegas on Monday night, when they open a back-to-back set with the West Division-leading Vegas Golden Knights.

The Sharks bounced back after getting swept at home by the Golden Knights to defeat the St. Louis Blues 3-2 in overtime and then traveled to Anaheim where they won a back-to-back on consecutive nights over the last-place Ducks.