PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — The Stanford baseball team is headed to Omaha for the College World Series. The Cardinal clinched its trip to the CWS with a 10-5 win over the University of Connecticut in the Super Regional Round of the NCAA Tournament on Monday afternoon.

Stanford gave up three quick runs in the first inning on Monday, forcing starting pitcher Joey Dixon out of the game before he could record an out. But the Cardinal lineup rallied, taking a lead on a two-run, fourth-inning single by shortstop Adam Crampton. Later that inning, Kody Huff busted the game open with a mammoth grand slam.

The team will appear in the College World Series for the second-straight season. Stanford ace Alex Williams shut down a high-powered Texas Tech lineup in the 2021 Super Regionals to reach the CWS, but the Cardinal was walked off by Vanderbilt to be eliminated after three games.

Before 2021, the team last made it to the CWS in 2008. Stanford baseball has two national championships, in 1987 and 1988.

The 2022 edition of Stanford baseball features a lineup loaded with home run power. Each regular in its starting lineup boasts a batting average of at least .297 on the season.

Center fielder Brock Jones is projected to go in the second round of the upcoming MLB Draft by D1 Baseball. He hit three of his 20 home runs on the season in a loss to UConn on Saturday.

The Cardinal showed grit in each of the first two NCAA Tournament rounds, battling back from early losses. But while the top-seeded Tennessee Volunteers did not make it to Omaha, Stanford will beat out seven other teams in a double-elimination tournament to win the whole thing.