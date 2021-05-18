Stanford reinstates 11 varsity sports programs it had planned to eliminate

FILE – Stanford’s Shane Griffith celebrates after defeating Pittsburgh’s Jake Wentzel during their 165-pound match in the finals of the NCAA wrestling championships in St. Louis, in this Saturday, March 20, 2021, file photo. Griffith wore a black singlet minus the Stanford logo as a statement after the school announced in July that wrestling and 10 other sports, most of them that produce athletes for the U.S. Olympic team, would be dropped to save money. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) – Stanford University leaders on Tuesday announced it will continue 11 varsity sports that had been slated for discontinuation at the end of this academic year.

“We have new optimism based on new circumstances, including vigorous and broad-based philanthropic interest in Stanford Athletics on the part of our alumni, which have convinced us that raising the increased funds necessary to support all 36 of our varsity teams is an approach that can succeed,” said Stanford President Marc Tessier-Lavigne.

According to officials, the reversal was made due to “an improved financial picture with increased fundraising potential.:

Stanford had announced in July of last year that it was discontinuing 11 of its 36 varsity programs and staffing after the 2020-21 academic year.

The following varsity programs have been reinstated and will continue competing as varsity teams at Stanford:

Men’s and women’s fencing

Field hockey

Lightweight rowing

Men’s rowing

Co-ed and women’s sailing

Squash

Synchronized swimming

Men’s volleyball

Wrestling

“I want to acknowledge Bernard Muir and his executive team for their leadership,” Tessier-Lavigne said. “Bernard has been a staunch advocate for all student-athletes at every stage, both when we collectively faced the wrenching decision to discontinue sports, and as we have worked to construct this new path as circumstances changed for better. We look forward with him to a bright future for Stanford Athletics.”

Stanford officials noted that while they were aware of two lawsuits filed on this subject last week, “our discussions with 36 Sports Strong and other constituencies were already far along, and we reached the conclusion we are announcing today independent of their filing. We were disappointed by these suits since it was well known that we were engaged in these discussions, and we are pleased to be embarking on a more positive path.”