PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — A dream turned into reality for Stanford guard Lexie Hull when she was selected in the first round of the 2022 WNBA draft on Monday.

Hull was selected 6th overall by the Indiana Fever – a much higher pick than the late second round projections circulating before the draft.

Friends, family and teammates who gathered at a watch party in Palo Alto erupted into cheers when Hull’s name was called.

“I was definitely surprised. Didn’t really have an idea of where I’d get picked, when I’d get picked, and it was just exciting to watch the draft. When I heard my name I was like in shock, I was so excited. It was definitely a special moment,” said Hull.

The 6’1 Spokane, Washington native is a three-time All-PAC-12 honoree who helped lead the Cardinal to an NCAA title in 2021.

Hull finished her collegiate career with 1,402 points, ranking 24th in program history, and 191 career 3-pointers which is 11th all-time at Stanford.

No one was prouder on draft night than Lexie Hull’s twin sister Lacie Hull, also an accomplished basketball player. The duo played together four years at Stanford.

“It’s the day in, day out effort and determination and commitment. She’s pushed me to be a better basketball player, and so I think that all of this is very evident to what she put into it and so it’s just super exciting,” said the Stanford player.

Lacie Hull shared that her slightly elder sister never takes a day off.

“She was just in the gym today [Monday], so I think she’s super committed and I’m just excited to see where this takes her.”

Stanford Women’s Basketball Head Coach Tara Vanderveer says she has no doubt Lexie Hull’s passion and commitment to the game will take her far.

“Lexie is just an outstanding young woman. It’s so special for her and everyone is just so happy for her. She knows she has her work cut out for her to play at the next level, but she’ll do it. She’s a worker, she’s everything you look for in a teammate,” said Vanderveer.

Lexie Hull heads to an Indiana team that’s retooling after finishing at the bottom of the WNBA in 2021.

The Fever had four first-round picks in the 2022 draft as they look to fill several roster spots, meaning the door is open for young talent like Lexie Hull to compete.

“I’m really, really excited to be going to Indiana. I loved talking to the coaching staff and I’m really excited to have the opportunity to impact the team and make a roster,” said Lexie Hull.

The soon-to-be Cardinal alum says she knows it won’t be easy, but her experience at Stanford has prepared her for the next chapter.

“The WNBA is extremely competitive. So I know it’s going to be physical, it’s going to fast and you have to give it your best every night because there’s 144 of the best basketball players in the world playing together. It’s going to be fun.”