(KRON) — Stanford women’s basketball star Haley Jones will continue her career at the professional level. The Atlanta Dream selected Jones with the No. 6 pick in the WNBA Draft Monday.

Jones played at Stanford for four seasons, helping the team win the 2021 national title and three PAC-12 championships. She posted double-figure scoring in each of her four years in Palo Alto, averaging career-highs with 13.5 points, 9.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game in 2022-23.

Before Stanford, Jones was born in Santa Cruz and attended Archbishop Mitty High School in San Jose, where she was rated the top women’s basketball prospect in the nation by ESPN. Off the court, she hosts the “Sometimes I Hoop” podcast, where she hosts various women’s basketball players.

There are now eight active Stanford players in the WNBA. including sisters Nneka and Chiney Ogwumike who were drafted No. 1 overall in 2012 and 2014. When Jones sees the floor for the first time, she will be the 34th Cardinal player to appear in the league.

Jones joins a Dream squad that finished 14-22 in 2022 and has not made the postseason since 2018. She will make her debut May 20 in Dallas.