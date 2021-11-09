Steelers’ Najee Harris sings Control’s “Tao, Tao” in MNF postgame interview

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) high fives fans after an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Running back Najee Harris rushed in a touchdown to help the Pittsburgh Steelers defeat the Chicago Bears 29-27 on Monday night at home in Heinz Field.

The team’s first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft has already garnered a fanbase in Pittsburgh.

Perhaps he added a few more fans by singing popular Mexican hit “Tao, Tao” by Control in a postgame interview with ESPN Deportes reporter John Sutcliffe — including a shoutout to all the Mexican fans.

“Tao, Tao” is one of Control’s biggest hits — a top 20 hit on Billboard’s ‘Regional Mexican Airplay’ category in 2000.

Sutcliffe was actually trying to get Harris to sing along to another Mexican hit “La Cucaracha,” but Harris insisted they sing a different one.

Instead, he invited Sutcliffe to sing “Tao, Tao” with him — even grabbing the reporter’s mic and breaking into dance.

Harris, a native of Antioch, Calif., is no stranger to being around the Mexican community.

According to the latest U.S. Census data, Antioch has a Hispanic population of over 33 percent — many of which are Mexican.

Harris’ full postgame interview with Sutcliffe could be viewed here.