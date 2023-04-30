(KTXL) — A tremendous season for the Sacramento Kings come to an end.

The Kings are eliminated from the playoffs after losing 120-100 to the Golden State Warriors in Game 7 at the Golden 1 Center on Sunday.

After leading 58-56 at halftime, the Kings were outscored 64-42 in the second half.

At halftime, the shooting stats between both teams were nearly identical with the Kings shooting 36% from the 3-point line while the Warriors were 36.4% in 3-point shots.

Sacramento shot 42.0% while Golden State had a shooting percentage of 42.2 at halftime

Golden State superstar Steph Curry dropped a game-high 50 points to go along with eight rebounds and six assists.

Domantas Sabonis had a team-high 22 points to go along with eight rebounds and seven assists. De’Aaron Fox finished 16 points for the Kings while Terence Davis and Malik Monk each had 14 points.

The Kings was tied the series 3-3 after a 118-99 victory in Game 6 at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

Sunday was the Kings’ third time they’ve hosted a Game 7 and the second one at home during the Sacramento era. The loss drops the Kings to 0-4 in Game 7s in the Sacramento era.

Entering Sunday’s game, the Kings were 2-4 all time in Game 7s dating to the franchise’s days in Rochester and Kansas City.

The last time the Kings won a Game 7 was when they were based in Kansas City. As the Kansas City Kings, the team beat the Phoenix Suns 95-88 on the road in the Western Conference semifinals on April 19, 1981.