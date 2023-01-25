SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Stephen Curry was ejected from the Golden State Warriors game against the Memphis Grizzlies Wednesday night. Curry was tossed after he was seen throwing his mouthpiece in the fourth quarter. Watch a video of the incident HERE.

Curry threw his mouthpiece after teammate Jordan Poole missed a 3-pointer while the Warriors led by two points with 1:18 remaining in regulation. Curry was calling for the ball while Poole took the shot.

“No reason he should be thrown out in the last three minutes of the game,” Poole told ESPN after the game.

Poole became the hero later in the game, making a layup with one second remaining to beat Memphis 122-120. The highly anticipated contest came after the two teams faced off in the second round of the NBA playoffs last season.

Before he was thrown out, Curry had 34 points in the game. It was his third career ejection.

The Warriors star was ejected for something similar in the 2016 NBA Finals. While the Warriors trailed late in Game 6, Curry threw his mouthpiece and hit a fan.

Curry’s other ejection came Oct. 21, 2017, also against Memphis. He drove to the basket and made a layup, but threw his mouthpiece at the ground after a foul was not called.