Editor’s Note: a previous version of the story misstated the name of the publication, the report surfaced in The Athletic.

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Golden State Warriors captain Steph Curry will miss multiple weeks after injuring his left leg in Saturday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks, according to a report from The Athletic.

The injury has not yet been formally diagnosed, and a timetable for his recovery and return is expected to take days to narrow down, according to the report.

This is a developing story. Please stick with KRON for updates.