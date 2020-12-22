Steph Curry ready to hit the court after tough year

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The past year and a half hasn’t been easy for Warriors fans.

Granted, you’d be hard-pressed to find anyone outside of the Bay Area who feels bad for them, but still, there has been a lot of losses and unfortunate breaks — both literally and figuratively.

One person who has suffered through most of that is Steph Curry.

Now, the face of the franchise is back, feeling as healthy as ever and chomping at the bit for tip-off on Tuesday.

October 30th, 2019 — That is the last time Steph Curry played in a regular season basketball game.

Combine that with a pandemic that has basically thrown off everyone’s concept of time, it feels like an eternity.

In the background, thousands of miles away from that NBA bubble, Steph Curry was working the entire time.

“Did he want to go a little bit harder than maybe he needed to at certain times? Yes. He was ready to get after it. There are things we take into account. There are things that we work with the Warriors in terms of pacing his workouts to make sure we aren’t putting too much load on the body,” Brandon Payne, Steph Curry’s skill trainer, said.

Curry is going into his 12th season in a league where both media and fans alike usually employ a “what have you done for me lately” mentality.

This season feels like the perfect time for a remind tour.

“Steph is just the ultimate in what every sports franchise is looking for. He’s somebody with amazing talent and amazing character. We are lucky to have Steph and we want him to be a Warrior for life too,” Steve Kerr, Warriors head coach, said.

Steph has always let his play do most of the talking – so expect more of the same on the 22nd.

“I am excited about where I feel my body feels, so I can hit the ground running this year,” Curry said.