(KRON) — Stephen Curry has already proven to be a star on the court. He is now attempting to become one on the small screen as well.

Deadline reported Tuesday that Curry will star in a new NBC comedy titled Mr. Throwback. It is Curry’s latest foray into television — his company Unanimous Media made ABC game show Holey Moley and Apple docuseries Underrated.

Curry’s co-star in the show will be Adam Pally, who has starred in shows including Happy Endings and The Mindy Project. Pally confirmed the news on his Instagram.

“The series about a down-on-his-luck memorabilia dealer looking for redemption by reuniting with his sixth-grade teammate, NBA legend Steph Curry,” Deadline wrote.

Curry’s role in the show includes executive producer, which he will do along with Pally and Erick Peyton, according to Deadline. He will work with NBC after Unanimous Media signed a partnership with NBCUniversal in 2021.

“Making the natural transition from behind the camera to center stage opposite Adam Pally, we can’t wait for the world to see what we have in store,” Curry told Deadline.

On the court, Curry and the Warriors have three more games in the regular season before they embark on postseason play. The Warriors expect to have Andrew Wiggins for the playoffs back after he missed an extended stretch of games due to personal reasons.