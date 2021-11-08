Stephen A. Smith calls Aaron Rodgers a ‘national embarrassment’ after Pat McAfee Show interview

LEFT: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 27: Stephen A. Smith attends the REVOLT X AT&T Host REVOLT Summit In Los Angeles at Magic Box on October 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for REVOLT) RIGHT: CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 17: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates after the Packers defeated the Chicago Bears 24-14 at Soldier Field on October 17, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — After testing positive for COVID-19 Wednesday, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made his first public comments Friday on the Pat McAfee Show.

Rodgers’ comments stirred controversy by citing a “woke mob” who would criticize his decision of not taking one of the NFL-approved vaccines.

The reigning NFL MVP added he consulted with UFC commentator and comedian Joe Rogan for medical advice and used ivermectin as a treatment for the virus.

Since Rodgers’ appearance on the Pat McAfee Show happened after most of the top national morning sports shows were off the air, the biggest personalities in sports media were finally able to react to the three-time MVP’s comments — most notably Stephen A. Smith.

Smith, a commentator on ESPN’s ‘First Take,’ was known to be one of the biggest fans of Rodgers — coining the phrase that Rodgers is a “bad man” and even calling him the greatest talent at quarterback ever.

However, the ESPN personality was not Rodgers’ biggest fan Monday morning.

Smith referred to Rodgers as a “national embarrassment” — citing the quarterback’s appearance on the Pat McAfee Show as the “most embarrassing performance of (his) career.”

Aaron Rodgers came across as a national embarrassment. pic.twitter.com/VFD2CyksDJ — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) November 8, 2021

Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe weighs in

Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Shannon Sharpe, now co-host of Fox Sports 1’s “Undisputed,” echoed a similar, critical position of Rodgers.

Sharpe criticized Rodgers’ decision to consult with Rogan about COVID-19.

“(Rodgers) didn’t go to an infectious disease specialist. He didn’t go to an epidemiologist. He didn’t go to a virologist,” Sharpe said on “Undisputed” Monday morning. “He went to a UFC commentator and a comedian to receive advice on how he should treat COVID.”

Sharpe added the NFL should be held accountable too because it knew Rodgers was unvaccinated and allowed him to break protocols for weeks as an unvaccinated player.