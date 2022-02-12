Stephen A. Smith reveals his top 5 Super Bowl halftime performances

BLOOMINGTON, MN – FEBRUARY 01: TV personality Stephen A. Smith attends SiriusXM at Super Bowl LII Radio Row at the Mall of America on February 1, 2018 in Bloomington, Minnesota. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith is known for giving his weekly Top 5 lists in sports called “Stephen’s A-list.”

However, during an episode of popular sports show “First Take” on Friday, Smith decided to give his take on a different subject: music.

With Super Bowl LVI right around the corner, the sports commentator gave a ranking of his five best Super Bowl halftime performances

5. Super Bowl XLI (2007): Prince

The rainy performance took place in Miami Gardens, Florida. Perhaps, it was fitting Prince’s final song was one of his biggest hits “Purple Rain.”

4. Super Bowl XLVIII (2014): Bruno Mars

Smith admitted he didn’t know who Mars was when he headlined Super Bowl XLVIII. But after Mars’ performance, Smith was so impressed he called Bruno Mars the “heir apparent to Michael Jackson.”

3. Super Bowl XXVII (1993): Michael Jackson

Los Angeles is the city of stars. Michael Jackson, the “King of Pop,” might have been the biggest star of them all — performing in front of almost 100,000 people at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

2. Super Bowl XLVII (2013): Beyoncé

Remember this performance 49ers fans? Beyonce literally shut down the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. After her performance, the lights went out and prompted a delay in the game’s second half.

1. Super Bowl 50 (2016): Coldplay, Beyoncé, Bruno Mars

Beyonce and Bruno Mars were back on the Super Bowl stage to join Coldplay at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. Each artist performed one of their biggest hits, including “Viva la Vida,” “Uptown Funk,” and “Formation.”

Super Bowl LVI will be the Los Angeles Rams playing in their home stadium against the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Sunday Feb. 12.

The halftime show will feature Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, and Mary J. Blige.