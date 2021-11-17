Stephen A. Smith says KD made the wrong decision going to Brooklyn

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 16: Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets reacts during the second half against the Golden State Warriors at Barclays Center on November 16, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Warriors won 117-99. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Stephen A. Smith had some powerful words for Kevin Durant following the Golden State Warriors’ blowout win over the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday.

Smith said Durant, who is averaging 28.9 points per game, made the wrong decision by going to Brooklyn.

“Kevin Durant, I’m sad for you bro. You’re all alone, you have no help,” Smith said on ESPN’s First Take. “More important than anything else — you made the wrong decision by going to Brooklyn.”

The Nets (10-5) were the talk of the East after James Harden joined KD and Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn.

But with Irving out due to his resistance to get the COVID-19 vaccine and Harden’s slow start to the season, the Nets “Big 3” has become a big disappointment.

Smith said Irving betrayed KD and said he can’t be trusted.

“You trusted Kyrie. Kyrie Irving betrayed you, flat out betrayed you, left you hanging,” Smith said. “And while you sitting up there getting your a** kicked last night, Steph Curry was sitting there shimmying and joking around, laughing on the court.”

Curry put on a show Tuesday and led all scorers with 37 points (12-19 FG, 9-14 3-PT FG), adding seven rebounds and five assists in the game. His performance was so impressive that even Nets fans were cheering him on.

MVP chants roared in Barclays Center — and they weren’t for KD.

“You ain’t got a culture, you don’t even got a d*** fanbase,” Smith said. “Brooklyn should be ashamed of yourselves. It’s just dead. There’s no fanbase to gravitate towards, there’s no momentum, there’s no fervor, there’s no passion, nothing.”

Smith said KD shouldn’t even want to be in Brooklyn, saying he’s wasting his services being there.

He went so far to say he hopes Irving gets cut from the organization.

“I actually hope Kyrie Irving gets cut,” he said. “This is a disgrace to sit up here and watch this team last night look like straight garbage.”

The Warriors defeated the Nets by a final score of 117-99.