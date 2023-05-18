(KRON) — Stephen Curry has won plenty of awards for his play on the court, and now he is getting honored for the work he does off the court as well. The NBA announced Thursday that Curry is the recipient of the J. Walter Kennedy Citizenship Award for the 2022-23 season.

Curry and his wife Ayesha run the Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation in Oakland, which helps build playgrounds, promote literacy and distribute food. They also hosted more than 500 Oakland families for their 10th annual Christmas with the Currys, per the NBA.

The award is voted on by the Professional Basketball Writers Association (PBWA), which is comprised of more than 200 NBA writers and editors.

“Curry is being honored for his work promoting youth literacy, fitness and nutrition, as well as his commitment to fostering gender equity in sports,” the NBA said in a press release.

Curry was chosen over three other finalists:

Lakers forward Wenyen Gabriel

Clippers forward Paul George

Celtics forward Grant Williams

“Few athletes have as great a reach or as powerful a platform as Steph Curry, and he has used it to the fullest to benefit others,” said PBWA President Howard Beck. “The members of the Professional Basketball Writers Association salute him and the other nominees for their exemplary work.”

Curry is the first player in Warriors history to win the award, which was first handed out after the 1974-75 season. Previous winners include Oakland native Damian Lillard, LeBron James, and Metta World Peace.