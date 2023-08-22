SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has become a shareholder in Spanish La Liga team RCD Mallorca, according to an announcement on the club’s website. Kerr joins the club as a minority stakeholder following a reshaping at the club that took place on July 1.

Kerr, who in addition to the Warriors also currently coaches USA basketball, said he is friends with Mallorca’s club president, former tennis star Andy Kohlberg.

“I’m a friend of Andy Kohlberg and we were talking this summer,” Kerr said. “He told me about the change in ownership, and offered me the chance to be part of the new investment group.”

The coach, who has led the Warriors to four NBA Championships, said he became a fan of the club while visiting the Spanish island.

“I’m really looking forward to it, I was in Mallorca last summer to watch a match, supporting the team and becoming a fan. It’s a very exciting opportunity,” he said.

Kohlberg also addressed Kerr joining the club as a stakeholder.

“It’s a huge step forward — when he was here a year ago and spoke to the players, he made a big impact and I loved hearing the message about the importance of being a team and the involvement of each member, on the pitch and on the bench, in order to always be ready. The players loved it and Steve enjoyed it, too,” Kohlberg said.

Mallorca finished the 2022-23 La Liga season in 9th place. Two matches into the current season, the club sits in 15th place after drawing its opener with Las Palmas and losing to Villarreal last Friday.

Kerr joins fellow NBA great Steve Nash as a shareholder in RCD Mallorca.