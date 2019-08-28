Steve Kerr open to Andrew Bogut returning to Golden State

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said in an interview on Tuesday, he’d welcome back Andrew Bogut after his season concluded with the Australian Basketball League.

In an interview with The Daily Telegraph Kerr said, “We loved having Bogues at the Warriors last year.”

The center signed with the Warriors for the remainder of the 2019 season on March 6, after playing with Golden State in the 2015-16 season.

Bogut played 11 games in 2019 averaging 3.5 points and 5.0 rebounds.

Kerr commented on the center coming back to play in Oakland after playing ball in Sydney.

“I think it was really good for him to play in Sydney. Part of that was just being home. It’s a better lifestyle than the NBA.”

Bogut was named MVP of the National Basketball League while on the Sydney Kings. In 30 games he averaged 11.4 points and 11.6 rebounds.

The former Warrior will return to the Sydney Kings for his second season, but Kerr mentioned he would be more than happy to see Bogut in San Francisco for a late-season repeat.

“But yeah, (Bogut returning to the Warriors) is something that I’d be into again. He is one of the best passing big men who has ever lived.”

