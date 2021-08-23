Super Bowl champ CJ Anderson ready to lead Monte Vista High School Mustangs

DANVILLE, Ca. (KRON) — Monte Vista High School football team is preparing for their first game on Friday, and they have a new man leading the charge.

Super Bowl champion and Pro Bowl running back CJ Anderson traded in his cleats for a whistle. The Vallejo native took over as the team’s new head coach this summer.

“That coach no matter what it is at what sport is a figure in your life. They do help you with decisions and help mold you and shape you with your decisions and core values. I’m happy I get that opportunity and hopefully it works,” said Anderson.

Growing up in the East Bay, Anderson says he was already very familiar with the Mustang’s tradition of success. However, the team recently has fallen short, and Anderson is ready to raise the bar.

“Changing the culture. Last year they didn’t win a game. So you gotta change the culture so you gotta let them know losing isn’t acceptable. You’re gonna lose, but you get back up. Then number two, hard work you got to put it in,” said Anderson.

Anderson has assembled a top notch coaching staff, including his brother K’Lan who played football at Colorado State.

Anderson hopes to use his NFL experience to help prepare his players for the next level and beyond.

“It’s another way to give back, give the knowledge. That information you can give the kids that’s the information I didn’t have growing up. I didn’t have a role model trying to help me choose do I go to Cal do I go Washington State or what do I do when I’m in the league so. And we got some kids who will not play at hte next level, you want to teach them football life lessons – the teamwork atmosphere, working with somebody, being accountable, showing up to work every day,” said Anderson.

Anderson has no doubt his Mustangs will put in the work. He says he’s grateful for such a supportive community, and he hopes everyone will come cheer them on under the Friday night lights.

“We not me, that’s something I took from the Rams in 2018. It’s gonna take all of us, not just one of us. We got a good group of guys, we should be really special and surprise a lot of teams, that I can say,” said Anderson.

The Mustangs kick off the season on Friday at Antioch High School at 7:00p.m.