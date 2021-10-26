Super Bowl may drive $477 million impact for Los Angeles

The Vince Lombardi Trophy shown on display at the NFL Draft Experience on April 30, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Duane Prokop/Getty Images)

(Front Office Sports) – The Super Bowl is expected to bring a swell of economic activity to the Los Angeles area when it comes to SoFi stadium in February.

The Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee released an extensive report estimating the game’s overall economic impact to be between $234 million and $477 million.

The report estimated that the game would bring 2,200 to 4,700 new jobs to the L.A. region, primarily in transportation, hotels and motels, restaurants, and personal care.

A projected 100,000 to 150,000 out-of-towners will come to the area, staying an average of four days.

Short-term lodging and other “direct” impacts of the game could account for as much as $258.5 million of the total impact.

The $5 billion SoFi Stadium, home to the Los Angeles Chargers and Rams, opened in September 2020. SoFi won the naming rights in a 20-year, $400 million deal.

SoFi, situated in the Hollywood Park entertainment complex and planned neighborhood, follows a trend of stadiums surrounded by dining and entertainment options in similarly inclusive complexes.

The neighboring YouTube Theater concert hall opened in August. The area is also home to the NFL’s West Coast offices.

Construction on the Intuit Dome, future home of the Los Angeles Clippers, began across the street from SoFi Stadium in September.