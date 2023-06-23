(KRON) — There is growing support for the Moneyball Act, an act that would make the owners of professional baseball teams who relocate their teams pay up for leaving their hometowns behind.

This comes as the Oakland A’s are trying to move to Las Vegas, and that effort is growing closer to reality. Representatives Barabara Lee and Mark DeSaulnier introduced the Moneyball Act to ensure the MLB is accountable to its communities.

The act would require owners of any professional baseball teams seeking to relocate more than 25 miles away to compensate the state and local authorities they move away from. Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao and Councilmember Rebecca Kaplan announced a resolution Thursday in support of the Moneyball Act legislation.

They say the A’s plan to leave East Oakland will devastate the local economy with a huge loss of revenue, jobs and commerce. The A’s have called Oakland home for over 50 years.

If the teams’ owners do not cooperate with the Moneyball Act, the league will have to answer to the anti-trust laws they have been exempt from for over 100 years.

The resolution by Mayor Thao and Councilmember Kaplan is on the agenda for next week’s Oakland City Council meeting.

Congresswoman Barbara Lee is “continuing to garner support from other members of Congress to try and get it through the House Judiciary Committee and to the floor,” her office said.