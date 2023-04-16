LAS VEGAS (DC News Now) — Baltimore native Gervonta “Tank” Davis (28-0, 26 KO) prepares for the biggest boxing match in years. On April 22nd, he will enter the ring against undefeated fighter Ryan Garcia. This fight has been three years in the making and it’s finally going down in Las Vegas, Nevada on Showtime PPV.

Less than three weeks away, during an open media workout in Las Vegas, Tank spoke with showtime boxing and talked about what it means to represent Baltimore on boxing’s biggest stage.

“People just like me, you know, I mean, that’s what I’m doing it for and, and try to give them hope. No matter whatever like you’ve been going through in your past but the future is bright, just stay on a great path and, continue to stay focused, and may you win in the future.”

Davis will have Baltimore boxing trainer, Calvin Ford in his corner per usual. Together they are undefeated, and Davis says that he owes most of his success to Ford.

“Calvin is a major key to my success…I’d be nowhere without Calvin so I always keep him close to me. He’s ‘Dad’ to me for sure, we’ve been going through our ups and downs together.”

This fight is expected to kickstart the “resurgence” of boxing back to the mainstream. In recent years, the sport has seen a decline in popularity due largely to the fact that big fights don’t get made, and fighters “running” from one another for the sake of a perfect record.

Not this time.

From the fighting on Twitter between Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis, to both fighters, promotional teams and sports networks coming to an agreement, this matchup is going to be so much more than a brawl between two of the best fighters in boxing (who also, hate each other).

Also, there is nothing on the line but bragging rights, no world title, no belts, just a true battle between two of the best. For that reason, Tank believes that this matchup will do so much for the sport of boxing when it comes to growing a fan base.

“We got boxing fans, people that’s not boxing fans that’s tuning into this fight, it’s just big. This is just big for the sport, I feel like we (are) drawing in a lot of people. A win over Ryan, or a win just that night would be like, crazy. It’d be like I won a world title and a title not even on the line.”

Despite the outcome, the fact that this fight is actually happening proves that big fights can get done, and compromises can be made, all for the love of the sport and its fans.