LAKE CHARLES, La. (KRON) — A Texas man is feeling very confident that the Dallas Cowboys will upset the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Jim McIngvale, who is better known by his nickname “Mattress Mack,” is wagering $2 million on the Cowboys to win the game.

Mattress Mack is a Houston furniture salesman who has become famous for his lofty bets. In November, he won $75 million when the Houston Astros won the World Series.

Mattress Mack placed the bet on the Cowboys at Horseshoe Lake Charles in Louisiana, the casino tweeted. The tweet showed a massive pile of cash that McIngvale is wagering.

Images show that the bet is divided into two tickets, two $1 million bets on the Cowboys moneyline (one at +165 and one at +170). That means that if the Cowboys win the game McIngvale will win a total of $3,350,000.

There has been more betting action proposed on the game by state lawmakers. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) attempted to make a bet with Texas Senator Ted Cruz, suggesting that the loser not tweet for the rest of January.

The game is highly anticipated, featuring two of the NFL’s premier franchises who have a rich playoff history against one another. The cheapest tickets in the stadium were going for $500 earlier in the week.

The 49ers are 4-point favorites against the Cowboys. The game kicks off Sunday at 3:30 p.m. PT on FOX.