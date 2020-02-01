49ers fans pumped at Joe Montana, Jerry Rice event in Miami

MIAMI (KRON) — The week leading up to the Super Bowl in Miami has been full of celebrity sightings.

But perhaps none with as much notoriety as the Bay Area duo Jerry Rice and Joe Montana.

“This guy was so cool and he made all the throws, all the right decisions,” Rice said. “And were able to move it down field and win that Super Bowl.”

The pair, who have seven Super Bowl rings between them and combine for two championships with the 49ers, showed up for a chat in Miami.

There was plenty of reminiscing about their Super Bowl win and a whole lot of jokes.

“The pressure that comes with it, all of a sudden you’re getting a pay check,” Montana said. “Well for him it was a big pay check.”

“Joe I disagree with you because you pretty much took a pay cut coming from Notre Dame to the NFL,” Rice said as the room filled with laughter.

Montana and Rice answered questions from fans and gave a few lucky raffle winners autographed jerseys.

“Everyone’s talking about the Chiefs’ offense, the 49ers’ defense,” Montana said. “My feeling is it may come down to the opposite.”

“You want to keep a quarterback like Patrick Mahomes and that explosive offense off the field,” Rice said. “And if you can control that, I feel like we have a legitimate chance of winning.”

Both will be at the game on Sunday, but fans that attended the event today feel like they’re already winners.