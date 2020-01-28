49ers fans touch down in Miami ahead of the Big Game

MIAMI (KRON) – Just a week away until the Super Bowl and the 49ers are officially in Miami getting ready for the game.

The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs were out and about on Monday night for Media Day in Miami.

This was a night for fans to get up close and personal with some of their favorite players before they hit the field on Sunday.

For fans heading to Miami, there are plenty of activities to do at the Super Bowl Experience at the Miami Convention Center.

While it is a very exciting time to be in Miami, the sudden death of Kobe Bryant has definitely impacted many fans and players.

Chiefs players spoke about Kobe while speaking with media.

Kobe not only had a strong impact on the basketball world but sports fans everywhere.