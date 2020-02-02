49ers’ Tevin Coleman, Dee Ford active, Dante Pettis inactive for Super Bowl

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: Nick Bosa #97 and Dee Ford #55 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts after a play against the Green Bay Packers during the NFC Championship game at Levi’s Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

MIAMI (KRON) — We are less than an hour away from Super Bowl LIV where the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs will go head to head.

The teams have officially announced who is active and inactive for the Big Game.

Tevin Coleman, who was a limited participant in practice all last week, is active, the team reports. The running back suffered a dislocated shoulder during the NFC Championship game against the Green Bay Packers.

Coleman will join Raheem Mostert, Matt Breida and Jeff Wilson Jr., who is active for the first time since Week 15.

Jaquiski Tartt and Kwon Alexander were all limited in practice, but are both set to play in Super Bowl LIV.

Dee Ford, who has been through an ongoing hamstring and quad injury, is ready to go as well.

Not so good news, Dante Pettis is officially inactive for Super Bowl LIV. He, along with six others will not play.

Full list of inactives for 49ers:

QB C.J. Beathard

WR Dante Pettis

CB Dontae Johnson

TE Daniel Helm

WR Jordan Matthews

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

DT Kevin Givens

It was reported that Chiefs’ running back LeSean McCoy is inactive as well.