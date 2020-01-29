49ers vs Chiefs: Harbor seal predicts who will win

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — There are many Super Bowl predictions flying around before the San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. One of the cutest forecasters is a harbor seal.

The Maritime Aquarium Norwalk in Connecticut held its 9th-annual “Seal Super Bowl Pick” Wednesday, and Rasal the harbor seal predicted that the 49ers will win Super Bowl LIV.

“After somewhat comically being wrong their first five years, the aquarium’s pinniped prognosticators are on a new streak of correctly picking the previous three champions,” aquarium spokesperson Dave Sigworth said.

San Francisco’s fans are certainly hoping that this spotted animal’s prediction will be spot-on!

Rasal picks the 49ers / ( Image courtesy The Maritime Aquarium Norwalk)

Rasal picks the 49ers / ( Image courtesy The Maritime Aquarium Norwalk)



