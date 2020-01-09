Aaron Rodgers thinks about second Super Bowl title “every day”

DETROIT, MI – DECEMBER 29: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers smiles during warms up prior to the start of the game aganist the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on December 29, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

It’s been nine years since Aaron Rodgers last hoisted a Lombardi Trophy. Since that day, the closest the Packers have come to another Super Bowl berth was that much-talked-about 2014 NFC Championship game loss to the Seahawks.

Rodgers has been searching for that second Super Bowl ring ever since.

“It’s on my mind every day,” Rodgers said. “That’s why we play the game. That’s why you put in the time in the offseason, that’s why you do the little things. It’s to put yourself in this position, where we’re two games away from being able to compete for that. I’m 36, I know what this is all about. This is an important opportunity for us. I feel like I’ve got a lot of really good years left, but you never know. A lot of things happen year to year. We’ve had some great teams that have been an injury away or a play away from being special, so I want to make the most of this opportunity.”

The Packers get that opportunity on Sunday, with a lot of factors in their favor. They’re as healthy of a squad as they could ask for this late in the season, and home-field advantage has played a big part in these games between Green Bay and Seattle. The Packers have won 8 straight games over the Seahawks at Lambeau Field. Does Rodgers feel the pressure to win at all in the divisional round?

“Everybody feels pressure,” Rodgers said. “The pressure that you put on yourself is to be accountable to your teammates, and to be able to have your teammates know that you were ready to play, that you left it all out there, and that you care enough about them to lay it on the line.”

Unlike year’s past, Rodgers hasn’t been asked to do it all. That comes courtesy of the Packers much improved defense and a dynamic running game. To the two-time MVP, only one thing matters most.

“Winning is a cure-all,” Rodgers said. “If you truly care about the squad and embrace your role, then you feel like you’re part of something special. And I feel like that I have been this year. It’s been a lot of fun.”

The Packers host the Seahawks in the divisional round this Sunday at 5:40 p.m. at Lambeau Field.