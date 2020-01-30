‘Bang Bang Niner Gang’: Bay Area artists create jaw-dropping tattoos

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Rapper E-40’s song “Niner Gang,” combined with Sunday’s Super Bowl match-up between the 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs, have inspired San Francisco Bay Area tattoo artists to draw some amazing new ink.

49ers Faithful fans were happy to endure a few hours of pain at Silver Needle Studios in Concord as artists etched large, unique, and custom tattoos on their arms and legs.

With Sunday’s big game only a few days away, these 49ers’ fans decided that getting some new body art was fitting.

Artist Tim Sykes collaborated with one of his longtime clients to envision a one-of-a-kind tattoo featuring mascot Sourdough Sam, emblazoned with red and gold colors.

“Bang Bang Niner Gang. E-40 got that going with his song. So why not?” Sykes said. “We had to do it.”

E-40 “Niner Gang” lyrics:

“Bang bang Niner Gang

Bang bang Niner Gang

[Verse 1] Against all odds, weathered the storm

Built for combat and battle, young hyenas in uniforms

We play no games with the opposition, we active

Let the whistle be the bell we gon’ get down

What we got mad at

Many have tried, but many have failed

The 49ers got the livest fans in the NFL

I tried to told ’em we back, and we never left, and we got heart Levi’s Stadium startin’ to feel like Candlestick Park (uh oh)

[Verse 2] Gold-blooded, my neck is frozen with diamonds

Front Row 40 be on the field with the linemen big timin (Fixture)

Niner Faithful old school like an Impala Ask Merton Hanks, and the homie Ricky Watters (Take a picture)

Them was my neighbors in ’96 RIP Dwight Clark, The Catch (Legendary)

I’m a Niner forever like Rice and Lott (Don’t forget TO)

Niner Empire until the world pop

[Chorus] Who are we? Bang bang Niner Gang (Niner Gang) Bang bang Niner Gang (Niner Gang)”