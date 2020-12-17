Big Game Bound Week 15: Chiefs vs. Saints, the odds with Steve Kornacki

PROGRAM NOTE: The Week 16 and Week 17 episodes of “Big Game Bound” will not be streamed. The episodes, hosted by FOX 2 in St. Louis, will be available on demand at 1 p.m. ET on Dec. 24 and Dec. 31. Streaming will resume in January 2021.

(NEXSTAR) — On this week’s episode of “Big Game Bound,” we preview one of the biggest games in 2020: the Kansas City Chiefs travel to New Orleans to take on the Saints. Jack Doles discusses the Big Game with Rob Collins in Kansas City and Ed Daniels in New Orleans.

We’ll also break down the game between the Washington Football Team and the Seattle Seahawks. That game carries huge playoff implications for both teams. Bruce Rader has the latest on the Washington Football Team, while AJ McCord has an update on the Seahawks.

Our NFL analyst Jarrett Payton talks about what the Walter Payton Man of the Year award means to his family and the legacy of his father, Hall of Fame running back Walter Payton. He also shares his personal battle with COVID-19.

And finally, our Big Guest is one of the rising media stars in 2020: Steve Kornacki, a national political correspondent for MSNBC. He’ll be a regular on NBC’s Football Night in America. Steve will break down the playoff odds and will tell us who wears the khakis better: him or Jim Harbaugh.

“Big Game Bound,” hosted by WOOD TV8 Sports Director Jack Doles, streams every Thursday at 1 p.m. ET. If you can’t watch the stream live, you can watch episodes on demand by clicking here.