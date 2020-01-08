Economy expected to boost as businesses prepare for 49ers playoff game

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – It’s crunch time for businesses hoping to cash in on the 49ers post-season success.

We know that hotels and businesses in the immediate vicinity of Levi’s Stadium will be cashing in but the 49ers have coat-tails and there are high hopes economic impact will be felt far and wide.

You might just want to check on a reservation now if you hope to dine this weekend at Flemming’s Steakhouse and other restaurants in Santa Clara.

Senior partner Leroy Godfrey is expecting a strong performance from the 49ers this weekend and receipts to match.

“This will be a strong weekend for us, starting on Friday and going into Sunday. And then if they win, we’ll see even stronger weekend the following,” Godfrey said.

Indeed, Santa Clara Square, less than a mile from Levi’s Stadium, will find Whole Foods and a dozen other businesses cashing in before and after the game.

It’s not just about those receipts says the Chamber of Commerces’ Nick Kaspar.

“We’re the home of the 49ers here and it’s putting Santa Clara on the map so it is benefitting our local businesses by just sheer traffic to their business, but it’s also great recognition for Santa Clara,” Kaspar said.

In San Jose, meanwhile, hotels along with bars and restaurants in San Pedro Square are planning watch parties, expecting traffic similar to the crowds that arrived when Levi’s Stadium hosted the College Football Championship game, says the Downtown Associations Scott Knies.

“Even though the game was in Santa Clara, there was a lot of action in San Jose and we’re seeing a lot of red and gold fever. We’re changing some colors in some of the lighting and we will keep it up through this weekend and then we’re going to extend it next week into the NFC Championship game, all the way to the Super Bowl,” Knies said.

Back at Flemming’s, Leroy Godfrey was making sure the wine cellar is fully stocked.

He expects fans could be in the mood for some red meat.

“Absolutely, yes they are, a lot of red wine and a big steak,” Godfrey said.

A little bit harder to measure will be the economic impact on the 49ers namesake, San Francisco.