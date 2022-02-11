How much more you’ll pay for that Super Bowl party

(KTAL) — Everything is more expensive these days, so why should your Super Bowl party be any different?

Wells Fargo crunched the numbers and determined that the cost of the typical Super Bowl party will be about 14% pricier than last year.

The main culprit? Meat dishes.

Chicken wings (if you can find them) are running as much as 26% more in cost than a year ago. Ground beef for burgers and tacos is about 17% more expensive. Steak? Don’t even go there. It’s up by about 23%.

By comparison, the 4% average increase in the cost of beer almost seems reasonable.

If you’re looking to save a buck, think hot dogs. They’re actually cheaper now than a year ago (although I’m not sure I want to know why). Potato chips are only about 1% pricier than a year ago.

“You will need to work on your blocking and tackling for this year’s big game,” says Michael Swanson, Wells Fargo’s chief agricultural economist. “Your offensive line of carbohydrates and vegetables will need to keep your rampaging snackers from sacking your quarterback of proteins.”

Or, as most of us do every year, you can go for the end zone with your Super Bowl snacking and worry about the calories (and finances) afterward.