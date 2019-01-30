The Big Game

How to get free tickets to the NFL Draft and top things to see in Nashville

Posted: Jan 30, 2019

Updated: Jan 30, 2019 02:37 PM PST

ATLANTA (NEXSTAR) -- While we're counting down the days until the Super Bowl this weekend, there's another NFL event on the horizon: the NFL Draft. 

In Nashville for 2019, the draft starts Thursday, April 25 at 9 p.m. and goes through Saturday, April 27.

You'll need to download the NFL Draft Pass app to get free tickets, and you'll need a different ticket for each day.

A team from the City of Nashville was set up at Radio Row ahead of Super Bowl LIII. They told our Ashley Bridges all about the city, why you should check it out, and, if you do go, their favorite spots around town. 

 

