PHOTOS: Woman tackled trying to get onto field at Super Bowl

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: A fan is detained after running on the field in Super Bowl LIV between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) – A woman has apparently tried to get onto the field at Super Bowl 54.

Security personnel stopped the woman’s bid during the first quarter. An Associated Press photographer captured images of the woman being tackled by security before she made it onto the playing surface.

It was not immediately clear if the woman would be facing charges.

