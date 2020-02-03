PHOTOS: Woman tackled trying to get onto field at Super Bowl

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) – A woman has apparently tried to get onto the field at Super Bowl 54.
Security personnel stopped the woman’s bid during the first quarter. An Associated Press photographer captured images of the woman being tackled by security before she made it onto the playing surface.
It was not immediately clear if the woman would be facing charges.
