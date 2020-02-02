Watch KRONon’s Red & Gold Zone: Puppy Edition

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Need a break from the stress of the Super Bowl? KRONon‘s got you covered…with puppies!
You heard us right, puppies.
We teamed up with the San Francisco SPCA to host the ‘Red & Gold Zone: Puppy Edition.’
Adorable puppies, who are also adoptable, will battle it out to see how the top dog is.
Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. PST only on KRONon.
Click here to download the app to watch! You can also watch KRONon on your TV using a Roku, Apple TV or Amazon Fire Stick.
