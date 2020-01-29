San Francisco native, season ticket holder heading to Miami to cheer on 49ers

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – While most of us are going to be watching the Big Game from our couch or maybe a bar stool, some Bay Area residents were lucky enough to score tickets to watch in person.

One season ticket holder who is headed to Miami on Friday.

Jose Calvo-Perez wears his new Super Bowl edition 49ers cap as he helps whip up Peruvian Fusion Fare inside the Loma Libre food truck parked in San Francisco’s South of Market.

A born and raised San Franciscan who’s been a season ticket holder since the team’s Candlestick days, Jose is getting really excited to be able to root on his team in person in Miami on Super Bowl Sunday.

“I grew up watching the 49ers, I love the 49ers since the 80s. Grew up watching Joe Montana, Steve Young, Ronnie Lott, all those legends. It’s a part of life, I just love this team and there’s something special about this team. They’re young, they are hungry, it’s just a fun team to watch,” Jose said.

He says this visit to the Hard Rock Stadium will be his first Super Bowl trip but for two tickets for him and his wife to come to Miami it’s costing the small business owner a small fortune, he shelled out roughly 10 grand just for the seats.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, I couldn’t pass this one up to Miami for the weekend couldn’t pass this one up,” Jose said.

Even though it’s been a long time since the Niners won their 5th Super Bowl trophy, Jose is confident the team will be successful this time around.

“It’s been 25 years since the last one in Miami, we’re due for one more we got to bring back number six,” Jose said.

But just in case, he’s packing his lucky jersey.

“I’m very superstitious. I’ve been wearing this 49er Jerry Rice jersey from the ’94 season where they won the Super Bowl. Every time I’ve worn it, we’ve won I’m not taking off for this one,” Jose said.

It’s going to be a quick trip though, Jose says he and his wife are flying back Monday afternoon because he’s got to go back to work and help pay off the hefty price tag of this trip.