(NewsNation) — The first-ever all-female flyover will make history at Super Bowl LVII, in celebration of 50 years of women flying for the U.S. Navy.

Lt. Margaret Dente, a member of the historic crew, joined “NewsNation Prime” to share what this opportunity means to her.

In 1973, eight women became the first to begin flight school in Pensacola, Florida, and women have been flying for the U.S. Navy ever since.

