Super Bowl parking spots on sale for as high as $5K

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 01: A view of SoFi Stadium as workers prepare for Super Bowl LVI on February 01, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – If you want to go to Super Bowl LVI it could cost you thousands of dollars – and that’s just for parking.

Businesses and residents alike are offering up parking spots at a premium in the days before the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

On Friday, the cheapest spot available on StubHub – for $391 – was more than a mile away from the flashy new stadium that opened in September 2020.

The most expensive was $5,000, at the Hollywood Park Casino parking lot steps from the Big Game. A concierge at the casino told Nexstar that the astronomical price could be a mistake and sounded too high, but it wasn’t much more than nearby spots from other sellers listed at $4,104, $4,000, $3,850 and $3,499, respectively.

On Craigslist, the prices were similar with one ad for a spot “20 feet” from the stadium entrance listed at $4,000.

For some residents who have found themselves suddenly battling gridlock every Sunday during football season thanks to the new stadium, turning a profit off their driveway is at least a small perk.

“This place is a prison on Sundays,” Hugo Vincent told the Los Angeles Times. “I can’t leave my own neighborhood because the traffic is so bad. Why shouldn’t I be able to make some money for the inconvenience?”

Vincent, who lives a mile away from SoFi, told the paper he’s renting out his driveway for $200. He said he’s agreed to drive the person to the game as part of the deal.

Residents like Vincent may be able to get you to SoFi, but getting inside will make parking feel like a bargain. If you don’t yet have a ticket to the game, brace yourself.

The cheapest ticket listed Friday was $5,145, and the priciest was a Lower VIP seat for $59,000, according to StubHub.