These are the strangest Super Bowl prop bets

Exotic Super Bowl props are a favorite with all fans, allowing you to bet not just on the game but the event that is Super Bowl Sunday. Exotic props are often not graded by what's in the box score or even what happens on the football field.

However, while Super Bowl exotic props are extremely popular, they’re not available in all regions. Online-based sportsbooks will offer the largest – and wildest – menu of exotics while books regulated state-by-state may be limited or prohibited to offer these kinds of markets.

National anthem

Before the ball is even snapped, you can bet on the national anthem Super Bowl prop. The most popular way to wager on the singing of “The Star-Spangled Banner” is the length.

Sportsbooks post an Over/Under length for the time it will take the singer to sing the national anthem and you can bet on whether the singer will go Over or Under that time during their performance. The Over/Under for country star Mickey Guyton to sing the Super Bowl LVI national anthem is set at 95 seconds.

Mickey Guyton anthem length

Result Odds Over 95 seconds -120 Under 95 seconds -120

Odds as of Feb. 2, 2022National Anthem Props

The coin toss

Betting on the Super Bowl coin toss is a hugely popular prop and is offered at every sportsbook during the Big Game. The most common way to bet the coin toss is simply picking which side is the winning side of the flip: Head or Tails?

There’s not much handicapping or research you can do for this prop pick, as a coin toss has a 50/50 chance of landing on your side of choice.

Result Odds Heads -103 Tails -103

Odds courtesy of DraftKings as of Jan. 26, 2022. See more coin toss prop odds.Coin Toss Props

Halftime show props

Just because the action on the field is taking a break, doesn’t mean prop betting has to. The Super Bowl halftime show has spawned a massive menu of exotic prop options over the years, with online sportsbooks having a lot of fun with the featured performers.

Super Bowl 56 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California features a star-studded lineup of Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar.

Who will perform first?

Performer Odds Mary J. Blige +170 Kendrick Lamar +255 Snoop Dogg +355 Dr. Dre +505 Eminem +595

Halftime Show Props

The Gatorade bath

A Super Bowl tradition is also one of its most popular exotic props, with online sportsbooks offering odds on the color of the Gatorade bath given to the winning coach of the Super Bowl.

Orange has been the most popular color over the years and tops the odds boards once again for 2022.

Color Odds Orange +200 None +300 Blue +400

Odds as of Feb. 1, 2022.Gatorade Bath Props

Other/Exotic props

Exotic Super Bowl props are only limited by the imagination of online oddsmakers. These wild and fun-loving markets have exploded over the past decade, covering everything from those infamous Super Bowl commercials to who the MVP will thank first.

Some of the most notorious Super Bowl exotics include:

Will the game announcers reference the Super Bowl point spread?

Which brand will air the first commercial?

Who will the Super Bowl MVP thank first: team, family, fans, God?

Cross-sport props

If betting on just events at the Super Bowl isn’t enough, bettors and bet on cross-sports Super Bowl props. For example, this year bettors can find markets that pit Super Bowl results against Winter Olympics results.

What will be higher

Result Odds Cooper Kupp total receptions at the Super Bowl LVI -175 USA Gold Medals at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games +145

Odds as of Feb. 3, 2022.