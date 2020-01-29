Top Big Game headlines: 49ers vs. Chiefs, plus predictions

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — As the San Francisco 49ers get ready to take on the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, seals (yes, seals) are predicting that the 49ers will emerge as champions, while Twitter data is showing that the majority of America is rooting for the Chiefs. Here are today’s top Super Bowl headlines:

There are many Super Bowl predictions flying around before the San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. One of the cutest forecasters is a harbor seal.

More than 75,000 tweets were tracked using the hashtags #ChiefsKingdom and #GoNiners. The map shows that the middle of the country is primarily Chiefs fans and the Niners took the coasts.

They’ve got swagger, style and lots and lots of catches.

Kansas City’s Travis Kelce and San Francisco’s George Kittle are talkative tight ends at this year’s Super Bowl and among the most entertaining personalities in the NFL — Rob Gronkowski-types who could play big roles in who wins.

“I just love to live life, man,” Kelce said with a big smile. “And I like to enjoy happiness along the way.”

Apparently Jimmy Garoppolo is notorious for leaving his friends on read.

During Media Day in Miami, San Francisco 49ers’ George Kittle called the quarterback the “worst texter of all time.”

This was in response to a reporter asking Kittle what a not-so perfect part of Garoppolo is. “I’m telling you he leaves me on read all the time,” he said. “I’ll be like, ‘Jimmy, want to go to the movies?’ No response. And the next day, he’ll be like ‘yeah I saw your text, I just didn’t respond.’ Thanks Jim, that’s awesome.”

Don’t sleep on the San Francisco 49er offense just because Patrick Mahomes is the NFL’s shiny new superstar, says former 49er QB Jeff Garcia.

Garcia joined Big Game Bound on Wednesday and — unsurprisingly — picked his former team to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Garcia believes a healthy dose of the potent 49ers defense, led by rookie standout Nick Bosa, and an overshadowed offense will prevail over Andy Reid’s Chiefs.

Jimmy Garoppolo had a front-row seat in the best classroom on the best way to prepare for being a starting quarterback in the Super Bowl.

After watching Tom Brady prepare for two Super Bowl wins as his backup on New England, Garoppolo now gets the chance to translate those lessons into his first trip as a starter for the San Francisco 49ers.

“I think just how calm he was,” Garoppolo said about what he learned watching Brady prepare for wins over Seattle following the 2014 season and Atlanta two years later.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo could become a household name with a Super Bowl win come Sunday – even if fans don’t know how to spell it.

The quarterback, who gave opposing defenses headaches all year, has a last name that is torching the minds of some NFL faithful days before the Super Bowl.