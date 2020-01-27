Top Big Game headlines: 49ers vs. Chiefs

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — We are just one week away from Super Bowl LIV and here are the headlines KRON4.com’s readers are talking about:

The San Francisco 49ers departed Levi’s Stadium to San Jose International Airport Sunday morning. They boarded their flight and took off for Miami, but not without a proper send off.

On the tarmac, a mixture of drum rolls and cheers — Gold Rush cheerleaders, Niner Noise and Sourdough Sam rolled out the red carpet as the 49ers boarded United flight 2540 to Miami.

“This team and these players are so friendly, so nice and so down to earth,” Timini Gressett, San Francisco 49ers inflight coordinator said. “And when they’re in flight, they’re very much studying film, like it’s all business.”

The 49ers are waking up in Miami this morning to kick-off the week leading up to Super Bowl 54.

They’re getting ready for the big Feb. 2 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

You can get in on the fun with a daily poll we’ll be posting every day leading up to the big game.

Today’s question is – What will be the biggest part of the 49ers’ strategy during the big game? Run game or pass game?

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle surprised a family of a fallen military veteran with the trip of a lifetime.

The LaMar family is heading to Miami next Friday for the Super Bowl.

When you first walk into the LaMar family home in Elk Grove, you’re greeted by the “Daddy Wall,” a wall full of photos, flags, and awards dedicated to Martin Lamar’s 12 years of military service.

Before leaving for Miami and Super Bowl LIV, the offensive lineman for the San Francisco 49ers enjoyed a feast — and invited a few of the team’s superstars to join them.

The annual feast is served by Joe Betz and his staff at House of Prime Rib.

“Let me put it this way, these guys do all the work,” Betz said. “Without the offensive line you have no stars.”

During the San Francisco 49ers’ journey to Super Bowl LIV, one fan was always there cheering in the stands of Levi’s Stadium.

49ers super fan Marlon Allen was not only at every home game for the past two seasons, he also traveled to 12 of the team’s 16 road games.

Allen certainly stands out in a sea of gold and red. He’s part of a fan club called Spartan Niner Empire, so his go-to game day outfit includes a spartan helmet with a football-style face cage, a cape, a jersey, and aviator sunglasses.