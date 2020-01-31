Vegan food ideas for the Big Game

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — It’s easy to find places serving up typical tailgate food, like burgers and chicken wings.

But what about vegan food for the big game?

Vegan Mob is known for their vegan barbecue and soul food in Oakland.

The restaurant, located at 500 Lake Park Avenue, stopped by KRON4 to show off their big game favorites like nachos and their popular ‘Mob Burger.’

Watch the segment above for tips on how to make your game day vegan-friendly.

