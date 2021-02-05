What will it take for the Titans to get back into Super Bowl contention?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Nexstar) – To get back into Super Bowl contention the Titans have to fill some clear needs in 2021.

First, they have to find someone who can hit the quarterback with some kind of regularity. Last season the Titans tied an NFL record for futility by a playoff team with only 19 sacks. Harold Landry led the team with a paltry 4.5.

Last season GM John Robinson spent over $21 million on Vic Beasley Junior and Jadeveon Clowney, they produced exactly 0 sacks for the season.

Both of them are off the roster now clearing up all of that money for Robinson to take another swing at free agency.

Robinson could also choose to address that position in the draft, something he declined to do last season and ultimately paid the price for. The Titans pick 22nd overall in 2021. The last time the Titans took an edge player in round one was Derrick Morgan in 2010.

Another problem facing Robinson is who else catches passes outside of AJ Brown next season? Corey Davis and Jonnu Smith are both on expiring deals and neither will be cheap to bring back. Robinson could bring back one or both and replace the other in the draft or free agency once again. The Titans will also likely be without Adam Humphries who is expected to be a cap casualty.