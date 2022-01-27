Who will win? NFL Conference Championship odds

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JANUARY 22: Quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates after rushing for a third quarter first down against the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Nissan Stadium on January 22, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

As the spreads for the AFC and NFC Championship Games settle in, the Over/Under numbers are on the move. The total for the NFC Championship has slimmed from 47 points to as low as 45.5 points for the third meeting between the 49ers and Rams this season.

NFL Conference Championship odds have been taking action for a few days now, with some minor moves for the point spreads and more notable adjustments being made for the Over/Under totals.

The AFC Championship odds feature the Cincinnati Bengals battling the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday afternoon (3 p.m. ET) followed by the NFC Championship Game (6:30 p.m. ET) which has odds set for the third matchup this season between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams.

Here are the current NFL Conference Championship odds and early betting action for the AFC and NFC title games:

AFC/NFC Championship Odds

These are the NFL odds for the AFC and NFC Championship, including the Los Angeles Rams being favored by 3.5 vs. the San Francisco 49ers and the Cincinnati Bengals at +7 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Matchup Time Spread Over/Under Bengals at Chiefs Sun, 3:00 p.m. ET Chiefs -7 54.5 49ers at Rams Sun, 6:30 p.m. ET Rams -3.5 46

Odds courtesy of DraftKings as of January 26, 2022.

Opening line

Bills/Chiefs -6.5, Over/Under 51.5

Why the line moved

UPDATE 3:30 P.M. ET, WEDNESDAY JAN. 26: We’ve reached the midweek mark and the market consensus is Kansas City -7 (-110) with BetMGM sticking out with Cincinnati +7.5 (-120), as of Wednesday afternoon. Our Covers Consensus shows 56% of picks taking the points with the Bengals while sportsbook operators like DraftKings are reporting 61% of bets and 77% of handle on the Chiefs. As for the Over/Under total, the number climbed from 53.5 to 54.5 and briefly dipped to 54 points before getting buyback on the Over and returning to 54.5. WynnBet is currently dealing 54 (Over -110).

Opening line

Rams -3.5, Over/Under 47

Why the line moved

UPDATE 3:30 P.M. ET, WEDNESDAY JAN. 26: The select sportsbooks that were hanging Rams -3 (-120) as of Wednesday morning have taken money on Los Angeles and have gone back to L.A. -3.5, which is the market consensus. That half-point hook on the field carries vig as low as +102 at some online shops and -105 at mainstream U.S.-facing operators. Covers Consensus shows 51% of picks on the Rams and sportsbook operators are reporting 64% of tickets and 60% of handle on the host team in the NFC Championship. This total dropped as low as 46 points on Tuesday, after opening at 47 Sunday night, and is down as low as 45.5 points at BetMGM (Over -110).