SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The SF Bay Area Pro-Am is back for the summer at the historic Kezar Pavilion gym for Bay Area hoop fans. The pro-am welcomes college players, pros, and even high school players to play in the league and showcase their skills.

Some big names players who have played in the SF Bay Area Pro-Am over the years include Stephen Curry, Jason Kidd, Aaron Gordon, Jeremy Lin, Garry Payton, Brian Shaw, Jason Richardson, and Matt Barnes. Bay Area native Aaron Gordon of the Denver Nuggets, who this week helped the franchise win its first NBA championship, also played in the league.

“The San Francisco Pro-Am is very proud of the achievement that Aaron Gordon has made and excited that another one of our alumni has had the opportunity to advance his skills to an NBA Championship,” said Jon Greenberg-League Director for the San Francisco Pro-Am for the last 43 yrs.

The Bay Raiders will play Bay City tonight at 8 p.m. at Kezar. For a complete list of upcoming games in this summer’s Bay Area Pro-Am, click here.