SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Wet weather sank the ticket prices for the San Francisco 49ers’ playoff opener against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, but fans won’t be able to get into Levi’s Stadium as easily to see the Niners play the Dallas Cowboys. As of Tuesday afternoon, ticket prices for the game neared $500.

The 49ers (13-4) will face the Cowboys (12-5) in a rematch of last year’s Wild Card game, which San Francisco won 23-17. The game features two of the NFL’s premiere franchises and the NFC’s two teams that have won five Super Bowls.

The showdown will begin at 3:30 p.m. at Levi’s Stadium Sunday. Here’s how much the cheapest ticket was going for before fees as of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday:

SeatGeek: $438

Ticketmaster: $476

StubHub: $495

GameTime: $435

VividSeats: $432

Getting a closer seat will cost even more. The cheapest seat in the lower bowl behind the end zone or in the corner was going for $600-$700, depending on the website. To get premier seats in the lower bowl along the sideline, customers will have to shell out at least $900 before fees.

Ticketmaster is the official ticketing site of the NFL. All other websites are secondary markets.

With rookie quarterback Brock Purdy under center, the 49ers beat the Seahawks 41-23 to advance to the second round. Dallas beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-14 on Monday.