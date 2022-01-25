Ticket prices spike as NFC Championship game approaches

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Still planning to buy tickets for the NFC Championship game on Sunday?

Well, you might want to get them quick as they continue to go up the closer we get to kickoff.

As the 49ers head down to LA to take on the Rams, a lot of Bay Area fans are making the trip too.

As of Tuesday evening:

Tickets on StubHub with fees are between $760 and $825 each

Tickets on Ticketmaster with fees are $675 and higher

Tickets on Vivid are $513 and higher (this price does not include fees)

When looking at prices, be sure to click the filter that says “show prices with estimated fees.” That will give you a better idea of the total price per ticket.

Kickoff is at 3:40 p.m. on Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.