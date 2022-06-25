NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee tight end Chig Okonkwo has a really good reason not to be working with the rest of the Titans’ rookies as they wrap up their offseason at the team headquarters.

Okonkwo had somewhere better to be. It’s called Tight End University. Okonkwo said Thursday it’s just so amazing to be able to learn from so many Pro Bowl tight ends.

Tight End U is back for a second straight year in Music City. That’s the offseason home of San Francisco tight end George Kittle who first devised this three-day camp with Travis Kelce of the Chiefs and Greg Olsen.

Kittle and the 49ers have their first preseason game on Aug. 12 against the Green Bay Packers at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.