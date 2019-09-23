Tom Brady addresses ‘difficult’ situation with Antonio Brown

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Tom Brady is speaking out about the “difficult” situation involving Antonio Brown’s short involvement with the New England Patriots.

The Patriots quarterback spoke out Monday while on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” in response to a question about Brown’s release just two days after the Patriots won over the Jets.

“I do have a lot of personal feelings, none of which I really care to share. That’s about it. It’s a difficult situation. That’s kinda how I feel,” Brady said.

Brady had even reportedly invited Brown to move into his home shortly after he joined the team.

On Sunday, Brown declared on social media he was “done” with the NFL and continued to take shots at Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Brown has been accused of rape and sexual assault by two women, one of whom was his personal trainer.

Kraft was charged in February for the solicitation of a prostitute at a Florida massage parlor, while Roethlisberger had previously been accused of sexual assault.

