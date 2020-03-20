TAMPA BAY, Fla. (KRON) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Friday announced that former Patriot Tom Brady is coming Tampa.

According to a statement, Brady signed a multi-year contract with the Buccaneers.

“Tom is a proven champion who has achieved greatness on the field because he demands the best out of himself and his teammates,” said Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht. “I’ve known Tom since we drafted him in New England 20 years ago and through this process it became very clear that his desire to be a champion burns as strong today as it ever has. He possesses the type of rare natural leadership qualities that will immediately impact our entire organization.”

Tom Brady is officially a Tampa Bay Buccaneer! — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) March 20, 2020

Brady had entered the free agent market for the first time in his 20 year career with the New England Patriots.

Brady replaces Jameis Winston as the Buccaneers’ starting quarterback, with Winston also becoming an unrestricted free agent for the first time.

