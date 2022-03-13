SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Tom Brady is back.

Yes, you read that right.

The seven-time Super Bowl winning quarterback announced his retirement on Feb. 1.

However, over a month later, Brady changed his mind after announcing his return to the NFL this Sunday afternoon in a tweet, which has garnered over 327K likes and 171K retweets.

“These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG,” Brady said.

Brady, 44, said he will return and play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers where he signed in 2020 — after 20 years as a New England Patriot.

In 2021, the San Mateo native led the NFL with 5,316 pass yards and 43 pass touchdowns.

After reports in January leaked that Brady was going to retire, Brady’s father told KRON4 on Jan. 29 his son is not retiring.

Then on Feb. 1, Brady officially announced on social media he was retiring.

The tables have turned again.

KRON4 reached out to Brady’s father for comment but has yet to receive a response.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.